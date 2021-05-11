close
Tue May 11, 2021
Entertainment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donated 200 beanies on Archie's birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry   recently celebrated Archie's second birthday and donated 200 beanies to an organization which supports victims of domestic violence in New Zealand.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose not to issue a statement to the media regarding their donation and decided to keep their charitable move a secret.

According to express.co.uk, their donation was made public by New Zealand-based social enterprise Make Give Live, the members of which knitted the warm beanies given to charity by the Sussexes.

The British royal couple who has stepped down from their royal duties is expecting their second child.

