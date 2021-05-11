close
Tue May 11, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 11, 2021

How pregnant Meghan Markle rung in Mother's Day with Harry and Archie

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 11, 2021

'As Meghan Markle nears the end of her pregnancy, she’s taking it easy,' said a source

Meghan Markle got a special treatment from her husband Prince Harry and their two-year-old son Archie on Mother's Day.

The little family kept the celebrations low-key for Meghan though, who is expecting her second child currently.

According to a source, Meghan had a “low-key” Mother’s Day this year.

“As she nears the end of her pregnancy, she’s taking it easy. Harry’s extremely protective and doesn’t want her overdoing it," the insider told Us Weekly.

A source earlier revealed that the family celebrated Archie's second birthday on May 6 in an adorable way.

“While Harry and Meghan are raising Archie to be grounded, they go the extra mile on his birthday.

"They made [his] card themselves and wrote a sweet poem inside, splashed out on gifts — including outdoor toys — and have bought him the cutest birthday outfit!” the insider said.

