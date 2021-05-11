How pregnant Meghan Markle rung in Mother's Day with Harry and Archie

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Meghan Markle got a special treatment from her husband Prince Harry and their two-year-old son Archie on Mother's Day.
The little family kept the celebrations low-key for Meghan though, who is expecting her second child currently.
According to a source, Meghan had a “low-key” Mother’s Day this year.
“As she nears the end of her pregnancy, she’s taking it easy. Harry’s extremely protective and doesn’t want her overdoing it," the insider told Us Weekly.
A source earlier revealed that the family celebrated Archie's second birthday on May 6 in an adorable way.
“While Harry and Meghan are raising Archie to be grounded, they go the extra mile on his birthday.
"They made [his] card themselves and wrote a sweet poem inside, splashed out on gifts — including outdoor toys — and have bought him the cutest birthday outfit!” the insider said.