How pregnant Meghan Markle rung in Mother's Day with Harry and Archie

'As Meghan Markle nears the end of her pregnancy, she’s taking it easy,' said a source

Meghan Markle got a special treatment from her husband Prince Harry and their two-year-old son Archie on Mother's Day.



The little family kept the celebrations low-key for Meghan though, who is expecting her second child currently.

According to a source, Meghan had a “low-key” Mother’s Day this year.



“As she nears the end of her pregnancy, she’s taking it easy. Harry’s extremely protective and doesn’t want her overdoing it," the insider told Us Weekly.

A source earlier revealed that the family celebrated Archie's second birthday on May 6 in an adorable way.

“While Harry and Meghan are raising Archie to be grounded, they go the extra mile on his birthday.

"They made [his] card themselves and wrote a sweet poem inside, splashed out on gifts — including outdoor toys — and have bought him the cutest birthday outfit!” the insider said.