Jennifer Lopez wants to give Ben Affleck second chance amid Montana reunion

Ben Affleck seen driving a car with Jennifer Lopez in the passenger seat

Jennifer Lopez is giving love a second chance by rekindling romance with Ben Affleck.



The two were seen reuniting in Montana, a month after Lopez broke up with ALex Rodriguez.

In snaps, obtained by Daily Mail, the two can be seen riding in a car together near a resort in Big Sky, where Affleck has a home.

The Batman star was seen behind the wheel with the songstress in the passenger seat.

"[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy," a source tells PEOPLE of the pair who were later spotted arriving back in LA on Saturday on a private jet.

Right before their Montana reunion, Lopez and Affleck were seen making an appearance at the VAX Live concert.

The former lovers were engaged in 2002, before parting ways and calling off their engagement for good in 2004.