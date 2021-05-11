Prince William wants to ‘drop out of sight’ after Prince Harry’s remarks about him

Prince William, despite being one of most loved members of the British royal family, has moments of self-doubt about his future role as king.



A source from the palace revealed that the Duke of Cambridge “escapes” with wife Kate Middleton to Cornwall to “recharge” his battery and “drop out of sight.”

Chatting with Us Weekly, the source said: "William was educated from the very earliest age about the crucial role he would play within the monarchy.”

“He's always known what is expected of him when he's eventually crowned King... He's human and of course he has moments of self-doubt,” the insider continued.

"And he has times where he and Kate want to drop out of sight so they'll escape to Cornwall and recharge their batteries,” added the source.

The grapevine further revealed that while he found it difficult to tackle the public attention when growing up, he still managed to deal with it better than his younger brother, Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex earlier said in his interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, claimed that his brother was “trapped” within the royal family which his wife Meghan Markle helped him escape.