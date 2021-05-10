close
Mon May 10, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
May 10, 2021

Shilpa Shetty sheds light on the importance of 'self-care' amid covid-19

Indian star Shilpa Shetty recently turned to social media and addressed the growing need to practice ‘self-preservation’ amid covid-19.

The actor shed light on the importance and self-preservation, self-care and self-indulgence in an Instagram post and its caption detailed the significance of it all.

It read, “If you’re feeling overwhelmed by whatever is happening around us, it’s okay to take a break from social media. For everyone who is dealing with someone battling Covid-19, or has been helping others find the resources they need, I understand that this battle is not easy for any of us. Take some time off.”

“You need to mentally be in a place that allows you to think on your feet and be fit enough to help others. Do whatever allows you to strengthen yourself and come back stronger to do what you can. Stay strong, stay safe!”

Check it out below:


