Neetu Kapoor says her friends left her for being a doting mother

Neetu Kapoor said she had to give up her social life because she did not want to compromise on her children

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor said she was was left with no friends after she began extremely absorbed in her kids' life.

The mother of Ranbir Kapoor said she had to give up her social life only because she did not want to compromise on the upbringing of her children.

Speaking to Filmfare, Neetu said, “I was an obsessed mother. I was so obsessed that I forgot the world for the first maybe 10 years. My friends left me, they thought I have become very boring. I had to drop them to school, pick them up… I was that crazy. I had to be home when they were there so I just didn’t meet anyone.”



She also added that she loved cooking dishes for her children on their demand, “For me, to keep them happy, to give them whatever they wanted...my life had become like that. In the process, I lost a lot of friends. I reconnected, of course, later on. Now they tell me, ‘See, you had become too boring. And you were constantly talking about your kids.’’

Neetu's daughter Riddhima recently wished her mother on Instagram in a loving note on Mother's Day. “I am a STRONG woman because a STRONG woman raised me! Happy Mother’s Day my Iron Lady! Love you most," she wrote.