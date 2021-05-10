John Legend pays touching tribute to Chrissy Teigen on Mother's Day

John Legend bestowed Chrissy Teigen with immense love after a painful year in lieu of their miscarriage

John Legend honoured Chrissy Teigen for being an exceptional mother to their kids.



The singer bestowed Teigen with immense love after a painful year in lieu of their heartbreaking miscarriage.

In a touching tribute on Instagram, Legend wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful wife. It's been a year that tested you in so many ways but you've come through stronger, wiser, happier and a better mother than ever.



"I'm so fortunate to have you as my partner, my inspiration and my best friend. I love you forever," he added.

Earlier, Teigen told PEOPLE that they are planting a tree in their house to in memory of their son.

"It's important for us in Thai tradition that we always embrace the ones we've lost, and they're never, ever gone. This tree being planted inside the home, the whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack's ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves in this tree," said the cookbook author.