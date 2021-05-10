Gigi Hadid wins hearts as she shares adorable photo of Khai to mark Mother's Day

Gigi Hadid delighted fans as she shared heart-melting photo of her daughter Khai to celebrate her first Mother's Day as a mom.



The supermodel took to social media on Sunday and shared a series of rare photos of her and Zayn Malik's seven-month-old daughter.



In the picture, She showed off glowing new mother's special bond with her daughter as she was seen sleeping nose to nose with her little one.

Gigi captioned the sweet post: "The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy!"

The 25-year-old showbiz star was also seen holding her daughter in a stunning Autumn snap, where she donned an elegant collared knit jumper and Khai sported an adorable pumpkin knit hat with matching boots.



Gigi Haid's post garnered massive likes from fans and friends as they rushed to the comments to congratulate the star on the joyous occasion even though she kept Khai's face blurred or concealed in all the photos.