Prince Harry, Meghan Markle always criticised because they 'give reason'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have consistently receive criticism for anything and everything do and a royal commentator believes that the couple gives the public a “reason” to do so.

According to royal commentator Richard Eden, the couple’s activities which of late have been a children’s book written by the Duchess of Sussex and their multi-million dollar ventures, gave critics the fuel to start the fire.

"They just keep giving people a reason to criticise them, I think.

"First of all, I find it hard to keep up with the Sussexes.

"One minute they're criticising the royal family, they're attacking them publicly and the next minute Meghan's using that royal title on her book.

"Loads of people have titles.

"There's the royal biographer Sarah Bradford and she's a Viscountess.

"She didn't use it on the cover of her books.

"Also the subject matter, one minute they're in the courts over privacy and the next they're writing a book inspired by a poem she wrote for Harry for Father's Day and it's all about a father's relationship with his son.

"It's all very strange to me."