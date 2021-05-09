Madhuri Dixit releases home-based covid-19 essentials kit

Indian star Madhuri Dixit recently highlighted every covid-19 essential citizens need to keep on hand in light of the recent surge in cases.

The actor detailed her top most covid-19 essentials in a Instagram video and began by saying, “In the COVID-19 days, it is very essential to have these objects in the home.”

“Hand sanitiser, thermometer, Pulse Oxy or Oximeter to measure the oxygen levels of patient, who is extremely ill and has cough or cold.”

She also added, “Gloves for each person, and if you are using homemade mask - then use two face masks or else one N 95 mask.”

Check it out below:







