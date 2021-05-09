Sonam Kapoor gushes over mom Sunita Kapoor in Mother’s Day tribute

Sonam Kapoor recently gushed over her mother Sunita Kapoor in a loving Mother’s Day tribute on social media.

The actor posted a photo collage highlighting her relationship with her mother throughout the years and each photograph had fans swooning.

However, it was the caption that became the icing on the cake and showed off the extent of Sonam’s love for her mom. It read, “To the captain of Kapoor Khaandaan. There’s not a single day that I wake up and not wish to be around you.”

“As children, being witness to your grace, warmth and love has helped us become compassionate and empathetic adults. Celebrating Mothers’ Day far away from you makes me miss you even more. I love you, mama. Happy happy Mother’s Day!” (sic)

Check it out below:



