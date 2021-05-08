Sonam K Ahuja details donation guide for covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood star Sonam K Ahuja recently took to social media and shared an official covid-19 relief guide.
The actor shared her donation guide over on Instagram and captioned it with necessary disclaimers that read, “In our long fight against COVID-19, various NGOs have stepped up to help communities pan-India. In this guide, I've listed a few verified organizations that are using their platform to raise funds, food and supplies to support people on-ground.”
“'Visit the “Guides' section on my profile and read more about the causes these organizations are raising funds for. I urge you to spread the word about these initiatives and donate what you can. We need to work together to restore a sense of normalcy in these unprecedented times.”
“If you know more organizations that I should highlight in this guide, leave a comment and tag their Instagram handles for me to check them out!”