Alia Bhatt shares helpline numbers of mental health NGO’s for covid-19 warriors

Alia Bhatt recently featured a collection of helpline phone number for anyone struggling with mental health woes amid covid-19.

The actor captioned her Samaritans of Mumbai phone list with a caption that read, “These are tough times and no matter how strong, we could all use some help.”

“Here are numbers of frontline mental health NGOs that are providing therapy, counselling and more. Please save the relevant ones and share this with people in need. #CircleOfHope *These numbers were verified on 6th May, 2021.”

Check it out below:







