Preity Zinta urges fans to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as she receives her second jab

Bollywood star Preity Zinta has urged her millions of fans to get vaccinated against coronavirus as soon as possible after she received her second jab of Covid-19 vaccine.



The Kal Ho Naa Ho star took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself receiving the vaccination.

She wrote “I took my covid shots and I am vaccinated.”

“I would request everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible so we are all safe. #Getvaccinated #Staysafe,” Preity concluded.



Preity Zinta, who is an avid social media user, might be away from the silver screen for a long time now but she makes sure to keep her fans updated.