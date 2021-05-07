Anupam Kher bags coveted award at the New York City International Film Festival

Indian actor Anupam Kher recently took to social media and highlighted his most recent achievement at the New York City International Film Festival.

The actor addressed his win over on Twitter and captioned it to read, “Extremely happy to have won the #BestActor award at the #NYCIFF (New York City International Film Festival) for my short film #HappyBirthday. Also thrilled that it got the #BestFilm award too!! Thank you to the entire unit especially @AahanaKumra for their support!! Jai Ho!”

Check it out below:



