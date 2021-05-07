Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli donate a whopping amount to covid-19 relief

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently took to social media to highlight the surging increase in covid-19 as well as the dire need for action and donations.
Ansuhka addressed the dire urgency in an Instagram video that highlighted the need of these critical times and also provided a detailed explanation of the In This Together campaign created to raise funds for covid-19 relief.
The caption alongside their video read, “As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering.”
“So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief. We shall all overcome this crisis together. Please step forward to support India and Indians. Your contribution will help in saving lives during this critical time.” (sic)