Aamir Khan to resume shooting for Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan handpicked a four-member team who flew down to Ladakh with him

Aamir Khan has been travelling to various parts of India to finalise a location for the shoot of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

The actor, along with four-membered team have been on a search in Ladakh for a while now.

“We are shooting later this year. Not now. But yes, we are on a recce,” confirmed a report.



According to a source, “Aamir handpicked a four-member team who flew down to Ladakh with him. The possibility of creating a set in Mumbai was out of the question as the actor was certain that the war sequences will look grand only when filmed in real locations.

"After Aamir zeroes in on the locations, the shoot will be conducted with minimal crew in the coming months,” they added.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, a Hollywood hit released in 1994, starring Tom Hanks.

The film is slated to release around Christmas 2021.