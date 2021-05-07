Kate Middleton calling Prince William 'dude' leaves fans in hysterics

Fans were left in hysterics after Prince William and Kate Middleton’s teaser for their latest social media venture saw her call her husband “dude”.

The Cambridges had announced that they were getting into the world of YouTube, in an announcement video on their official Instagram account.

In the 25-second video clip, which shares moments from their royal engagements, Kate appears to be saying: "Dude, you don't need to roll your R's".

William replied: "Do I not?"

The comment left fans doing a double take over Kate calling him “dude”.

One user wrote: "I feel likes she says 'dude, you don't need to roll your R' which would just be fantastic!"

Another posted: "I'm sure I hear her say 'Dude, you don't need to roll your R'".

