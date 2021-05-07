Prince Harry, Meghan video called the Queen on Archie's second birthday

Royal family decided to look beyond their differences with Harry, Meghan for Archie’s special day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reconnected with the Queen virtually on Archie's second birthday on Thursday.



Not only this, the little one also got a chance to speak to uncle Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

As reported by the Mirror, the royal family decided to look beyond their differences with the Sussexes for Archie’s special day.



Meanwhile, the Queen also shared a message on the royal family's Twitter account wishing Archie happy birthday.

"Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today," the monarch wrote along with a photograph of her great-grandson with his parents days after he was born.



Kate and William also posted a photo from Archie's christening with the caption, "Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today."

In an eerie move however, Archie's grandparents Charles and Camilla cropped Meghan out of the picture they uploaded for his birthday.

Have a look:







