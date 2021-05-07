Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprise fans with Archie's new photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave fans a new bliss as they shared a latest photo of their beloved son Archie after announcing plans for a charitable initiative in honor of his birthday.



The picture did not show Archie’s face, but instead saw him holding a large bunch of balloons with his back to the camera.



please wait while file is uploading on server

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who are currently expecting their second child a baby girl – said they are 'deeply touched' by those who have sent their well wishes on Archie’s special day.

On the Archewell website, the pair are encouraging the public to make donations to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to help provide COVID-19 vaccine equity for underprivileged nations around the globe.

The Sussexes said: "We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine. And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can - if you have the means to do so - to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places."

Meghan and Harry closed their message with a special request to honour Archie’s birthday, saying: "We cannot think of a more resonant way to honour our son’s birthday. If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know. Together, we can uplift, protect, and care for one another."