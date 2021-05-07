Britney Spears' mom Lynne's birthday post sparks huge fan reaction

Britney Spears' mother Lynne Spears enjoyed the week of celebrations, with her 66th birthday on Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo on Wednesday.



Having been filled with great excitement, the author shared a picture of herself posing with her granddaughter Ivey to share the delightful moments with fans.

The picture, which sparked reactions from fans, shows Lynne wearing a striped top with some black jeans and a green face mask embedded with crystals. While, Ivey is clearly a Frozen fan as she dressed as Princess Anna from the franchise.



She captioned the post: "Thank all of you for such sweet Happy Birthday wishes! Today and every year, Cinco de Mayo gives me one extra day for me to celebrate!"

Lynne's post attracted comments from followers, with many flooding the words to wish the star a happy birthday as one wrote: "Happy birthday Lynne!!! I send you a big hug from Mexico City."



Another fan penned: "You deserve the best Lynne," while a third said: "Happy birthday mama Spears."

A fourth shared lovely comments, saying: "Love y'all and this picture is adorable!!!!"



Lynne is not only a mother to global superstar Britney Spears, but she's also mum to film producer Bryan Spears and Zoey 101 and country music star Jamie Lynn Spears. Her singer daughter is currently at the centre of a controversial conservatorship.