Pooja Hegde addresses the need to accept covid-19 as ‘the new normal’

Bollywood star Pooja Hegde recently spilled the beans on the dire need to accept the “new normal” with covid-19 at the forefront of life.
The star got candid during her interview with Mid-Day and was quoted saying, "Times are such that we have to make sanitising, keeping a distance and wearing a mask a habit."
"Only when people feel safe and secure can things get back on track on the work front. Also, we have to learn to live with Covid-19. It will be a long battle to get to the other side. Being careful and cautious is the only key."