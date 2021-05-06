William, Kate put Meghan, Harry feud aside to wish Archie on his birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton did not let their differences with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stop them from being the best aunt and uncle as they wished the couple’s son Archie on his birthday.

Taking to Twitter the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a family snap of the royal family, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie.

In the caption the Cambridges sent their warm wishes to Archie who is now turning two-years-old.

“Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today,” they captioned the post.

Some fans greatly appreciated the move as they too wished the little one while others shared their two cents.

“Happy Birthday. He is so lucky to have such a caring Aunt and Uncle. Family love is so special. Peace to all,” one user wrote.

“You have so much class” another commented.

“The sad part of it all is they don't have one single pic of Archie. Their own nephew. Harry and Meghan are something else. Even after 18 months they will still be using the same pic. This is just sad," a third commented.

“It's nice be of them to wish Archie Happy Birthday. It's not like Harry & Meghan return the favour. I don't remember them acknowledge any of the 3 kids birthdays the last year.”

Take a look:



