Thu May 06, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 6, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plan for Archie's birthday unearthed

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 06, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be ringing in their son's Archie Harrison's second birthday behind closed doors.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl spoke to OK! Magazine said that one the plans includes the Queen speaking to the now two-year-old on a Zoom call as he is one of the her “joys”.

She added that Prince Harry continues to speak to his grandmother despite the couple's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“We know that Harry still speaks regularly with his grandmother and one of the Queen’s joys is to see Archie.

“I’m sure there will be a Zoom call with her on his special day.”

