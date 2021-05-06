PTI seeks annulment of Karachi's NA-249 by-election

The PTI wants the Election Commission of Pakistan to declare the NA-249 by-election in Karachi null and void.



In a petition filed with the ECP on Thursday, the party sought annulment of the NA-249 by-poll.

PPP launched development projects to secure a victory for its candidate, PTI argued in the petition to ECP.



PTI argued that "officers of choice" were brought from the education department in Sindh as presiding officers.



The PTI petition further said that Form 45s were not handed over at several polling stations to polling agents in NA-249.

Before the election, 17,000 votes were transferred from NA-249 Karachi to other cities, PTI claimed.