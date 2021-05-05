Queen Elizabeth’s never-before-seen childhood re-told by close friend

Queen Elizabeth’s secretive royal childhood has been revealed and will re-told in a book based off of her friend’s dairy.

For those unversed, the monarch was a very close friend of Alathea Fitzlan Howard and some of her rare diary entries have provided fans rare insights into the Queen’s relationships over the years.

The news was brought forward by Ms. Howard’s niece Isabella Naylor-Leyland and in her piece for Town&Country she claimed, “I think with the Queen, it was a sort of a typical teenage friendship, and they would laugh and giggle and enjoy each other's company and didn't discuss anything too serious.”

“Princess Margaret was the sort of naughty one. And I think Alathea adored her, really, and admired her spirit.”

“And, unwittingly, she often wishes that Lilibet, as she was called at the time, had more of her sister’s spark, but, of course, we all know that it's extremely lucky that she didn't and that she was a much more steady character.”