Jacqueline Fernandez announces brand new ‘YOLO’ foundation: ‘Share stories of kindness’

Indian actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to Instagram and showed off her brand new foundation aimed at the spread of kindness.

The actor inaugurated her foundation over on Instagram with a post that read, “We have this one life, let’s do whatever we can to make a difference in this world!! I am proud to announce the launch of the YOLO Foundation; an initiative to Create and Share Stories of Kindness.”

She even added, In these challenging times, the Yolo Foundation has partnered with several NGOs to help in whichever way we possibly can.”

