Wed May 05, 2021
Zendaya treats 'Euphoria' fans to season 2 sneak peeks

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 05, 2021
Zendaya treats ‘Euphoria’ fans to season 2 sneak peeks

Hollywood actor Zendaya graced fans with a highlight of their day the moment she showed off sneak peeks into the set of Euphoria season 2.

The actor posted pictures from the set on Instagram Stories and the first one featured Angus Cloud sitting atop the kitchen counter whereas the next featured her friend and light technician Alex, as well as Danny Durr in a retro couch.

Check it out below: 



