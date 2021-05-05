Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian have talked about engagement, spills insider

Kourtney hasn’t felt this strongly about anyone in a while and can see a forever with Travis

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have already had a talk about taking their relationship to the next level.



As spilled by an insider, the musician has already talked about getting engaged to the Poosh founder.

A source tells Entertainment Tonight, "Kourtney and Travis are in love and have talked about their future and the possibility of getting engaged and married."



The source added that "Kourtney hasn’t felt this strongly about anyone in a while and can see a forever with Travis."

The couple has been painting the town red with their romantis gestures in their Instagram posts.

Earlier, Barker even confessed love by getting a tattoo specially for his ladylove.

"Although the couple hasn’t been together for a while, they’ve known each other for years and have a strong connection. Kourtney's family hasn’t seen her this happy in a while and they love Travis," the source added. "The couple's kids get along great and that has made things much easier for them."