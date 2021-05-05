Jennifer Garner, ex John Miller rekindle romance one year after parting ways

Jennifer Garner, John Miller are on the same page and understand where things stand

Jennifer Garner is back together with her former beau John Miller after calling it quits a year ago.



The couple has officially rekindled their romance and are back together.

“Jen and John are back on,” the source told Us Weekly. “It started up a few weeks ago.”

The two first started dating in 2018 and had bonded over their co-parenting experiences.

“John and Jen are in similar places in their lives and can relate to raising kids after a divorce,” the insider added. “They’re on the same page and understand where things stand.”

One year later, however, the Us confirmed the duo called it quits. “He was ready for marriage and she just couldn’t commit,” a second source revealed in August 2020. “They parted on very amicable terms.”

Marriage was something Miller wanted but the Golden Globe winner was “extremely content and blissfully happy” before the pair’s split, as she wanted to take her time. “He knows she can’t be rushed,” a third source explained in January 2020.