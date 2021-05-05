Prince Charles’ step-son gives his take on Harry, Meghan’s bombshell claims

Camilla Parker Bowles' son from her first marriage, Tom Parker may now have a connection with the British monarchy but he still likes to stay under the radar on all things concerning the royals.



Parker, a famed restaurant critic, in spite of being close to his step-father who will take over the British throne one day, refrains from putting his leg into internal family matters, especially after the debacle that occurred after Megxit.

In an interview with The Times, Parker was asked about the family drama that has been escalating since the past few weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came all guns blazing against the royal family in their Oprah Winfrey interview.

“I stay out of that. That’s nothing to do with me,” he said.

Parker went on to say that he did not watch Harry and Meghan’s infamous interview but is certain everything will get settled soon: “Families are never easy but they’ll work it out in the end.”