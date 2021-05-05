Prince William opens up on Princess Charlotte's birthday celebrations: 'It was great fun'

Prince William - The Duke of Cambridge - has shared details about his and Kate Middleton's sweetheart Princess Charlotte's 6th birthday celebration, saying 'it was a great fun.'

The Duke, who visited Babcock Vehicle Engineering on Tuesday, said: "Last year it was her birthday in lockdown, but this year we were able to have one other family over."

The company's lead HR business partner Jenna Jackson asked the royal dad about Princess Charlotte's birthday on Sunday.



The 38-year-old Prince, according to a media outlet , responded as saying: "She had a lovely day, thank you. Last year it was her birthday in lockdown, but this year we were able to have one other family over. They grow up very fast. It was great fun."

Kate Middleton and Prince William also released a new portrait - taken by the Duchess of Cambridge - which bears a striking resemblance to her father.