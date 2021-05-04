close
Tue May 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 4, 2021

Meet Zeynep Kızıltan who played Goncagül in 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 04, 2021

 Zeynep Kızıltan rose to global fame for her spectacular performance  in  historical TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The Turkish actress   on Tuesday treated her fans with a brand new picture which she posted as part of a challenge on Instagram.

Zeynep is best known for her role as Goncagül in "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The Ankara-based actress played the daughter of Gumestekin in season two of the TV series which tells the story of the father of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

In her latest pictures on social media she looks completely unrecognizable to her fans who know her from "Dirilis: Ertugrul" .


