Tue May 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 4, 2021

Meghan Markle leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 04, 2021

Meghan Markle  is living in the United States with her husband Prince Harry and son Archie after stepping down from their royal duties.

The couple recently came under criticism for their explosive interview with TV legend Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex  has left her fans excited   with announcement  that  she would  soon publish a book which is inspired by Prince Harry  and her son.

Talking about her book, the Suit actress said in a statement, "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born.That poem became this story."

She added, "My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the make-up, as much as it does with mine.”


