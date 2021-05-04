Meghan Markle leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Meghan Markle is living in the United States with her husband Prince Harry and son Archie after stepping down from their royal duties.

The couple recently came under criticism for their explosive interview with TV legend Oprah Winfrey.



The Duchess of Sussex has left her fans excited with announcement that she would soon publish a book which is inspired by Prince Harry and her son.

Talking about her book, the Suit actress said in a statement, "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born.That poem became this story."

She added, "My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the make-up, as much as it does with mine.”



