Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez 'still have a lot of love,' says insider after reunion

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunited over the weekend, but are only friends

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have deep regard for each other, even after parting ways years ago.



The two, reunited over the weekend, but are only friends, as confirmed by sources.

While they remain good friends, Lopez and Affeck still have a lot of love for each other.



"They have spent time together in L.A. over the past week," a source revealed to PEOPLE. "They have a lot of love for each other. They have always admired each other."

Meanwhile, insiders told Entertainment Tonight that despite their history, Affleck and Lopez are "just friends."

"Jen and Ben have remained friends over the years and the two are still just that - friends," one insider said.

In a recent interview with InStyle, Affleck gushed over the Latino singer saying he admires her a great deal.

"She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves," the Batman star said.