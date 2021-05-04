Kim Kardashian hints she has happy life ahead

Kim Kardashian shared interesting things about her personal life with mom Kris Jenner in a new mid-season teaser for their long-running family show.

The mom-of -four reveals she wants to be happy again as she talks to Kris Jenner about her split from Kanye West in a new mid season trailer for 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.



'I just want you to be happy and joyful' the 65-year-old tells Kim in the clip.

'Yeah... and I'm ready too.' Kim, who filed for divorce from her husband of six years in February, responds.



The preview also shows her breaking down and sobbing as she says 'I feel like a loser' while opening up to family including sister Kendall Jenner.



The scenes were reportedly filmed before news of Kim and Kanye's split broke on February 19, when it was reported Kim had officially filed for divorce.