Sources shed light on the escapades of royal family trespasser

The royal family recently suffered another break-in and this time around it was by a young couple who kept wandering the gates of the Royal Lodge for hours before they got spotted.

The news was brought forward in a revelation by The Sun insider, "This is an astonishing lapse. Everyone was on high alert after the first intruder, now this happens. Heads could roll. It is unforgivable."

However, at the time neither the Queen nor her son Prince Andrew was present on the premises, "The couple wandered around for ages before anyone spotted them and police were called. Andrew was at home at the time. You have to wonder what on Earth is going on up there."