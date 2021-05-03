'Prince Harry must know Meghan Markle's claims were not true'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey unveiled some factual inaccuracies in the claims made.

Meghan, who made a bulk of the accusations, spoke about their son Archie not being given a title along with not being given security.

However, her claim was stumped after the revelation of why he was not entitled to one.

Biographer Robert Jobson, speaking to Express.co.uk, said that the Duke of Sussex should shoulder some responsibility over the accusations levied in the interview.

He said that the interview involved a lot of "confused messages".

He added that he did not think the Duchess of Sussex was lying but was "being disingenuous".

"The stuff about him not getting protection because he hasn’t been made a prince, that was completely wrong. And it’s not for the Queen to decide whether he gets protection anyway, it is for the Home Office," he said.

"So the fact they got things wrong that slightly undermined their argument particularly with the fake marriage. I mean the Archbishop of Canterbury said that it was wrong.

"Harry must know that that is not true what she is saying. And he didn’t contradict her, he was a bit weak Harry. I don’t understand why Harry, unless he’s not the sharpest tool in the shed, didn’t understand and explain to his wife."