Royal family undergoing 'last big era,' its future looking bleak: Hilary Mantel

Hilary Mantel said the monarch won't see Prince William becoming King

Royal family is doomed to fail from the start and it might be going through 'its last big era,' said English writer Hilary Mantel.



The Wolf Hall author said the monarchy's future is looking very bleak and that it won't see Prince William becoming King.

She told the Telegraph: "I think it’s the end game. I don’t know how much longer the institution will go on. I’m not sure if it will outlast William. So I think it will be their last big era.

"I wish the Queen had felt able to abdicate, because Charles has had to wait such a long time."

Dame Hilary added: "I wonder if she’s the only person who really believes in the monarchy now, and I’m sure she believes with all her heart."

The author said the Queen is in a "lonely position" because she believes she cannot abdicate based on promises she made to God.