Raveena Tandon blasts people fpr not following SOPs after getting vaccinated

Bollywood starlet Raveena Tandon slammed everyone not maintaining social distancing protocol after getting COVID vaccine.

Tandon, who herself has received the first jab, firstly urged people to register themselves for the vaccine.



“A lot of people are under the misconception that if you’re vaccinated, or have recovered from Covid-19, you’ve got kryptonite. You cannot become a superman. In fact, a lot of people become careless, thinking, ‘Now, we’ve got vaccinated, why do we need to care?’. That’s wrong," she said.

The actress added, "You can still get it, there can be a relapse. Vaccination is absolutely important, we will be protected, but we can also be carriers. Vaccine doesn’t guarantee you 100 percent efficacy but it definitely protects you from a full blown case.”

This “carefree attitude and unawareness” has come at a cost. “I see youngsters in cars without masks… it has become such a risky situation,” she asserted.