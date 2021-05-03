Josh Duhamel showers co-star Jennifer Lopez with praises

Josh Duhamel shared about his experience of working with the songstress

Josh Duhamel termed working with Jennifer Lopez in their upcoming film Shotgun Wedding not less than a 'dream.'



The actor shared about his experience of working with the songstress and how they had amazing rapport with her.

"It was one of the most fun experiences I've had shooting, or working in this business," Duhamel said in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.



"First of all, we're in the Dominican Republic, which is absolutely beautiful. Jen was a dream to work with, she's an absolute pro and totally engaged and loved the project," he added.

Duhamel went on to say he and Lopez have known each other for quite long.

"We had a great relationship. I've known her forever so it was easy for us to get in lock and step," he continued. "The crew, the cast, we have a great cast and Jason Moore, the director, it was one of those situations that everything kind of fit perfectly. I'm very proud of the way it turned out and I can't wait for it all to come together."