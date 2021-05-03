Friends had a good meeting with PM Imran Khan: Jahangir Tareen

LAHORE: PTI leader Jahangir Tareen says the meeting of his "friends" with Prime Minister Imran Khan went well and the premier gave an assurance of looking matter s himself and said justice will be served.



Speaking to the media after his appearance at a banking court in Lahore on Saturday, Jahangir said his case is a business issue and FIA has no role to play in it. There is no use of public funds and no secret account, he said.

Regarding a meeting of his colleagues with the Prime Minister, Jahangir said his friends had a meeting with the premier, which went well. "Our people also spoke openly and shared their concerns. The Prime Minister assured that he will look into the matter himself and said there should be justice," Jahangir said.

He reiterated that he believes there is no truth to his case and it is clear to everyone that this case is based on something else.

Jahangir, Ali Tareen get bail extension from Lahore court

The PTI leader and his son Ali Tareen were granted an extension in bail from a Lahore banking court in the sugar scandal case.



The extension was granted till May 19.



Cases are registered against the father-son duo as part of the Federal Investigation Agency's investigation into Pakistan's sugar crisis.

Jahangir's lawyer said that Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh has been made a part of the investigation team. "We should be given a chance to be a part of the investigation," he said.



Last week, the government changed the head of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) led joint investigation team (JIT) probing a sugar crisis in the country.



The government replaced FIA Lahore Director Dr Muhammad Rizwan with Additional Director Abu Bakar Khuda Baksh as an inquiry officer.

Speaking about the FIRs registered against his clients, the lawyer said the FIRs are against "the facts." He said there were many errors related to the monetary figures in this case.