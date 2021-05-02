Meghan Markle's friend used inappropriate language against British royal family: report

Domian Holbrook , a friend of Meghan Markle, had used inappropriate language against the British royal family on Twitter.



Holbrook , who is a TV critic, mocked the royal family after actor Patrick J Adams defended his Suits co-star when the Duchess of Sussex was accused of bullying staff at Kensington Palace.



Meghan Markle's friend used inappropriate words against the royal family on Twitter which read, 'they can eat a bag of *****.'

The comment was made on March 5 as he shared Adams's Twitter thread defending Meghan.

Holbrook's tweet has been unearthed by "Mail on Sunday", days after the funeral of Prince Philip.