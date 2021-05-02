Sara Ali Khan wants fans to help coronavirus patients

Sara Ali Khan on Sunday requested her fans to donate plasma to people hospitalized with coronavirus.

The daughter of Saif Ali Khan on Sunday took to her Instagram stories to share a list of patients who urgently need plasma or hospital beds with oxygen.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is also sharing details of coronavirus vaccination centers, urging her fans to get vaccinated.

India is witnessing a deadly new wave of the novel coronavirus which has killed thousands of people in the last few days.