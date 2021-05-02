close
Sun May 02, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 2, 2021

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Cengiz Coşkun aka Turgut Alp turns 39

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 02, 2021

Turkish actor Cengiz Coşkun on Sunday expressed gratitude fans who sent him greetings on his  39th birthday.

The actor, best known for his role in hit TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul", on Saturday took to Instagram to thank his family, friends and fans for sending him birthday wishes.

Cengiz essays the role of Turgut Alp in the historical TV series which is quite popular in Pakistan.

The series is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

