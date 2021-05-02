Gigi Hadid gushes over baby Khai’s closet in adorable sneak peek

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hollywood model Gigi Hadid recently showed off her 7-month-old daughter Khai’s designer closet and fans are in a frenzy over all of the stylish options.
The super model showed it all off in a collection of Instagram Stories and gushed over her “organizing day” walk down memory lane.
The next picture contained a more in depth look into baby Khai’s tye-dye collection and underneath it the young mother wrote, “For our lockdown ‘baby shower’ last summer we did tie-dye-onesie in a box These are just some… but she has so many keepsakes from loved ones, sized NB-18mo They’re all signed by their maker so she knows when she’s older”. (sic)