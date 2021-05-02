close
Sun May 02, 2021
Gigi Hadid gushes over baby Khai’s closet in adorable sneak peek

Hollywood model Gigi Hadid recently showed off her 7-month-old daughter Khai’s designer closet and fans are in a frenzy over all of the stylish options.

The super model showed it all off in a collection of Instagram Stories and gushed over her “organizing day” walk down memory lane.

The next picture contained a more in depth look into baby Khai’s tye-dye collection and underneath it the young mother wrote, “For our lockdown ‘baby shower’ last summer we did tie-dye-onesie in a box These are just some… but she has so many keepsakes from loved ones, sized NB-18mo They’re all signed by their maker so she knows when she’s older”. (sic)

