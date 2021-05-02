close
Sun May 02, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 2, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner does not support trans girls competing in girl sports

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 02, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner made a questionable comment regarding transgender girls and their participation in girls sports.

The former Olympian, who is planning to run for California governor, spoke to TMZ saying that having trans girls compete in girls sports would be a “question of fairness” considering their biological strength.

“That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls sports in school,” she said.

“It just isn’t fair, and we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

When questioned if forbidding trans girls would “delegitimizing their identity” she simply replied “have a good day”.

