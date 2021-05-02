Deepika Padukone unveils brand new mental health awareness initiative

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone recently dropped the details surrounding her new mental health awareness initiative and penned a note of courage for all those struggling amid these turbulent times.
The actor announced the initiative on Instagram with a plethora of information, resources as well as words of wisdom.
Its caption conveyed a message of togetherness and solidarity and read, “As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this Together. And most importantly, there is Hope!”