Deepika Padukone unveils brand new mental health awareness initiative

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone recently dropped the details surrounding her new mental health awareness initiative and penned a note of courage for all those struggling amid these turbulent times.

The actor announced the initiative on Instagram with a plethora of information, resources as well as words of wisdom.

Its caption conveyed a message of togetherness and solidarity and read, “As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this Together. And most importantly, there is Hope!”











