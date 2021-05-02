Rita Ora, Taika Waititi spark romance rumours

Singer Rita Ora seems to be have found new love as eagle-eyed fans noticed her getting cozy with Taika Waititi.

In Rita’s past Instagram posts, she could be seen her arms wrapped around the Thor: Love and Thunder director.

"Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love.." she captioned the post.

The rumours fueled even more as the pair were seen at the world premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under at the Sydney Opera House.

