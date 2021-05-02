Rita Ora, Taika Waititi spark romance rumours

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singer Rita Ora seems to be have found new love as eagle-eyed fans noticed her getting cozy with Taika Waititi.
In Rita’s past Instagram posts, she could be seen her arms wrapped around the Thor: Love and Thunder director.
"Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love.." she captioned the post.
The rumours fueled even more as the pair were seen at the world premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under at the Sydney Opera House.
Take a look: