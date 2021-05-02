close
Sun May 02, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 2, 2021

Explained: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's 'secret' reunion, 17 years after split

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 02, 2021

Actors and past paramours Ben Affleck and Jenifer Lopez have found their way back to each other after 17 years. However, this time, its all platonic. 

After all hell broke loose over their not-so-secret ‘secret’ meeting after the Hustler actor’s breakup with Alex Rodriguez, a source has dished the details about what is happening between her and Affleck.

In a chat with People, an insider shared that the exes who were together from 2002 to 2004, “have spent time together in L.A. over the past week.”

"They have a lot of love for each other. They have always admired each other,” the source shared.

The circulating new photographs of the former flames show the Batman actor holding a military green backpack as he exited the car in which J-Lo can be seen sitting in wearing sunglasses. 

